Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 9,452 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,901 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $11,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,001 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 47,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. BidaskClub raised Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Benchmark raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Expedia Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.19.

Expedia Group stock opened at $79.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.72. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group Inc has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.