Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in American Financial Group by 976.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 73.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFG. Cfra reduced their target price on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

AFG opened at $55.88 on Thursday. American Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.89.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

