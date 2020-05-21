Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV were worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 27,958 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 4th quarter worth about $1,968,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAC opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $135.31.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 28.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.12.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

