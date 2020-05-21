Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 26,001 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,001 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Genpact worth $11,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,165 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,089,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,329 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,995,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,480,000 after purchasing an additional 641,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,322,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,526,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after purchasing an additional 210,289 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

G opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.39 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

