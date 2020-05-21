Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,269,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,822 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.53% of Celestica worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Celestica Inc has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $771.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.18.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

CLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Celestica from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Celestica from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

