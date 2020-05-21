Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.98 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 575.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,181 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $11,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 42,414 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,023,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of INDA opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.