Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 37,677 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.47% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $12,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,810 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CTB. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of CTB stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.24. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $32.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.67 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.