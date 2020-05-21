Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.08 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 409,280 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Suncor Energy worth $12,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,140,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,618,000 after acquiring an additional 470,422 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,678,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,514,000 after acquiring an additional 235,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $18.35 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.06.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

