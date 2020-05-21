Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 20,473 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Clorox worth $12,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.23.

CLX stock opened at $204.24 on Thursday. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $214.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.58.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,843 shares of company stock worth $52,556,301 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.