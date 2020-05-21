Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $12,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 158,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Dale H. Taysom purchased 2,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,157.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $80,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,420 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $24.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

