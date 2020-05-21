Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,105,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,661 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of Black Knight worth $64,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.8% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 46.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $13,392,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,495,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,836,470.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $6,156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,395,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,601,385.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,700 shares of company stock worth $21,773,329. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.32, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight Inc has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BKI shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Black Knight from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

