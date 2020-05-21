Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $64.54 Million Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,589,605 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 58,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $64,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 508,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,738,000 after purchasing an additional 102,402 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 46.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of BNS opened at $36.65 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.6772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

