Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 74,112 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,112 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of Yum China worth $64,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,150,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,357,000 after acquiring an additional 308,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,408,000 after acquiring an additional 947,056 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,605,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,588 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,699 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.04.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

