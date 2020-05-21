Rhumbline Advisers Buys 31,185 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,185 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of New York Times worth $12,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 230,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYT opened at $36.61 on Thursday. New York Times Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.88 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of New York Times from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

