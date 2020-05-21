Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Trade Desk worth $15,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.07.

In related news, Director Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $8,077,341.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $698,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 407,270 shares of company stock worth $120,129,710 over the last ninety days. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTD opened at $297.11 on Thursday. Trade Desk Inc has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $327.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.35 and its 200-day moving average is $252.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 116.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.69.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

