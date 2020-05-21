Chicago Equity Partners LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth $1,174,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the first quarter worth $347,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $128.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.07. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $134.74.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 791,642 shares of company stock worth $67,081,105 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.