Chicago Equity Partners LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,397,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Cleveland Research began coverage on Trane in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Trane to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.62.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $80.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

