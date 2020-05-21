Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,870 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 349.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

