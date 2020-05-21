Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,202,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,715,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,810,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,338,000 after buying an additional 554,763 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,027,000 after buying an additional 369,905 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 571,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after buying an additional 298,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz acquired 97,850 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,291. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HOG opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $40.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

HOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

