Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Life Storage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Life Storage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Life Storage by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.70.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $88.16 on Thursday. Life Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.16%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $257,800.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark G. Barberio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at $255,033.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,680 shares of company stock worth $1,087,573 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

