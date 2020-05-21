Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,461 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Sun Communities worth $67,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.40.

SUI opened at $133.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.33.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

