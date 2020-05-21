New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.60 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of AGNC Investment worth $14,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Bank grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 131,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,821,000 after acquiring an additional 393,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $114,413,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 120,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 189,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Fisk bought 15,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $328,712.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $13.25 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 11.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Maxim Group raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

