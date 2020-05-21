New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,792 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Pool worth $15,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $743,743,000 after buying an additional 139,075 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,055,000 after buying an additional 48,928 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Pool by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 555,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,873,000 after buying an additional 38,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,298,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Pool by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 404,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,754,000 after buying an additional 118,298 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,405,883 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $230.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.91 and a 200-day moving average of $210.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $238.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.97 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on POOL. Stephens raised their price objective on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.