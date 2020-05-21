Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $749.52

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $749.52 and traded as low as $675.00. Mattioli Woods shares last traded at $687.50, with a volume of 6,312 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 688.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 749.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.