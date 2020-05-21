Security Federal Co. (SC) (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.17

Security Federal Co. (SC) (OTCMKTS:SFDL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.17 and traded as low as $23.55. Security Federal Co. (SC) shares last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 2,360 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $86.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17.

Security Federal Co. (SC) (OTCMKTS:SFDL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter. Security Federal Co. (SC) had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 14.50%.

Security Federal Corporation operates as the holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

