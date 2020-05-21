Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.09

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.09 and traded as low as $14.46. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 31,417 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 29.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

