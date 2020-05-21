Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $598.96

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $598.96 and traded as low as $415.00. Burford Capital shares last traded at $446.90, with a volume of 1,189,095 shares.

BUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Burford Capital from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Burford Capital from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Burford Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Burford Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,174.67 ($15.45).

The stock has a market capitalization of $967.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 411.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 598.96.

In other Burford Capital news, insider Christopher Bogart purchased 50,000 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 483 ($6.35) per share, with a total value of £241,500 ($317,679.56).

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

