Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $366.76

Posted by on May 21st, 2020

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $366.76 and traded as low as $238.60. Crest Nicholson shares last traded at $241.80, with a volume of 2,072,344 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRST shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 368 ($4.84) to GBX 202 ($2.66) in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.72) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 329.45 ($4.33).

The company has a market cap of $621.24 million and a PE ratio of 7.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 366.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In related news, insider Peter Truscott bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £93,300 ($122,730.86).

About Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

