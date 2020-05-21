Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.08

Posted by on May 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Steppe Cement Ltd (LON:STCM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.08 and traded as low as $20.56. Steppe Cement shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 180,377 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 million and a P/E ratio of 3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71.

About Steppe Cement (LON:STCM)

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, produces and sells cement in Kazakhstan. The company also engages in the provision of consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. Steppe Cement Ltd. is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mattioli Woods Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $749.52
Mattioli Woods Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $749.52
Security Federal Co. Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.17
Security Federal Co. Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.17
Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.09
Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.09
Burford Capital Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $598.96
Burford Capital Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $598.96
Crest Nicholson Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $366.76
Crest Nicholson Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $366.76
Steppe Cement Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.08
Steppe Cement Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.08


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report