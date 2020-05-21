Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.08

Steppe Cement Ltd (LON:STCM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.08 and traded as low as $20.56. Steppe Cement shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 180,377 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 million and a P/E ratio of 3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71.

About Steppe Cement (LON:STCM)

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, produces and sells cement in Kazakhstan. The company also engages in the provision of consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. Steppe Cement Ltd. is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

