Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $83.41

Macquarie Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $83.41 and traded as low as $68.68. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $69.75, with a volume of 19,070 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup cut Macquarie Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.41.

Macquarie Group Ltd. is non-operating holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment, and funds management services. The firm acts on behalf of institutional, corporate, and retail clients, and counterparties around the world. It operates through the following business segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Macquarie Capital, and Commodities and Global Markets (CGM).

