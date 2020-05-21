S & U (LON:SUS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,981.65

S & U PLC (LON:SUS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,981.65 and traded as low as $1,545.00. S & U shares last traded at $1,630.00, with a volume of 3,754 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUS shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of S & U in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of S & U in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $197.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a current ratio of 40.93 and a quick ratio of 40.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,622.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,981.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a GBX 50 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from S & U’s previous dividend of $36.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. S & U’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

In other S & U news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs bought 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,620 ($21.31) per share, for a total transaction of £50,058 ($65,848.46).

S & U Company Profile (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

