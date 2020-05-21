Total Produce (LON:TOT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.91

Shares of Total Produce plc (LON:TOT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $107.91 and traded as low as $99.50. Total Produce shares last traded at $97.50, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $384.59 million and a PE ratio of 5.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Total Produce’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Total Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe-Eurozone, Europe-Non-Eurozone, and International segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

