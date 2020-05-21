Alfa Laval (STO:ALFA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $216.65

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (STO:ALFA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $216.65 and traded as low as $180.80. Alfa Laval shares last traded at $185.10, with a volume of 536,011 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of SEK 179.60 and a 200 day moving average price of SEK 216.65.

About Alfa Laval (STO:ALFA)

Alfa Laval AB (Alfa Laval) is a Sweden-based company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of products and solutions for heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. The Company’s products are used in various industries, including production of chemicals, starch, paper, metals, sugar and ethanol.

