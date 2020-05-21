Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.23

Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.23 and traded as low as $10.95. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 81,163 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FC shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities upgraded Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.23. The stock has a market cap of $314.28 million and a PE ratio of 12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp will post 0.9499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathon Mair acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at C$896,328.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

