Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 35,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALCO. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alico in the fourth quarter worth $2,867,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 51,961 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alico during the fourth quarter valued at $1,519,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alico during the fourth quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares during the period. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alico alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO opened at $30.28 on Thursday. Alico has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.69.

ALCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alico from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.