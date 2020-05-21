Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,400 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the April 30th total of 362,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $79.35 million, a P/E ratio of -155.60 and a beta of 1.42. Airgain has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIRG. Cowen lowered their price target on Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Airgain from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In other Airgain news, CFO David Lyle purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $93,360.00. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $39,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,568 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

