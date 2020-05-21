Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports in a report released on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Ngo anticipates that the company will earn ($1.63) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $350.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $167.44 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $148.49 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,671,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,601,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,076,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,641,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,494,000.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

