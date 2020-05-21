Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Silver Standard Resources Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:SSO)

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (TSE:SSO) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Cormark also issued estimates for Silver Standard Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Silver Standard Resources (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$234.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$234.71 million.

