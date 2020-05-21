Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Deckers Outdoor Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $9.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DECK. Cfra increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

NYSE DECK opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $203.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,759,000 after purchasing an additional 71,039 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,944,000 after buying an additional 419,145 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,736,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 21,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

