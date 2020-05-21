Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $231.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $258.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.73 and a 200 day moving average of $221.59. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $744,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,946 shares of company stock worth $140,796,220 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

