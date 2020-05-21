National Bank Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a report released on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock.

CHR has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised Chorus Aviation from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$2.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.94 million and a PE ratio of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.19. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.45.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

