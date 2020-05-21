Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) Insider Harry Kenyon-Slaney Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) insider Harry Kenyon-Slaney bought 50,000 shares of Gem Diamonds stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($21,047.09).

Shares of Gem Diamonds stock opened at GBX 30.10 ($0.40) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 49.95. Gem Diamonds Limited has a one year low of GBX 27 ($0.36) and a one year high of GBX 91.40 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 33 ($0.43) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 44 ($0.58) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Gem Diamonds to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 32.75 ($0.43).

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Let?eng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

