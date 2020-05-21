Brokerages Expect Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) to report $4.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.18 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) posted sales of $4.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. (NEW) will report full-year sales of $15.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.42 billion to $16.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.89 billion to $16.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fluor Co. (NEW).

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1,066.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLR opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.89.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

