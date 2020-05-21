Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Analysts forecast that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will post sales of $2.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Carnival’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.40 million. Carnival reported sales of $4.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival will report full year sales of $16.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $21.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $23.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carnival.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Carnival from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 92.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 106.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCL opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.67. Carnival has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

