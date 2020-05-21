Analysts Anticipate Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report $32.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.34 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $124.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.52 million to $127.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $171.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $37.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.88 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 14.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNLN. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Greenlane by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Greenlane by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $257.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. Greenlane has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $16.77.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

