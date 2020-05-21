New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.25 Million

Analysts forecast that New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post sales of $65.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.02 million. New Age Beverages posted sales of $66.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full-year sales of $268.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.81 million to $275.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $279.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Age Beverages.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 38.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.30%.

NBEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of New Age Beverages from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in New Age Beverages by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in New Age Beverages by 1,058.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 190,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in New Age Beverages by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 178,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in New Age Beverages by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 58,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. New Age Beverages has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.74.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

