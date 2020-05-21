Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.52 Million

Posted by on May 21st, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce $172.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.10 million and the highest is $177.85 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $196.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $750.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $738.90 million to $761.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $776.60 million, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $798.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.90 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VREX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $731.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Varex Imaging by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Varex Imaging by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Varex Imaging by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Varex Imaging by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Varex Imaging by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

