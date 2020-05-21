UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €47.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BAS. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.50 ($65.70) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.85 ($60.29).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €46.16 ($53.67) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a 12-month high of €72.17 ($83.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €44.77 and its 200 day moving average is €57.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

