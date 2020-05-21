Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €25.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BOSS. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.47 ($47.06).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of BOSS opened at €23.67 ($27.52) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a 1-year high of €60.06 ($69.84). The company has a 50-day moving average of €24.07 and a 200 day moving average of €35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.