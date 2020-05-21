Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €18.50 Price Target

Posted by on May 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFXA. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.37 ($22.52).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Analyst Recommendations for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Carnival Corp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion
Carnival Corp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion
Analysts Anticipate Greenlane Holdings Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.52 Million
Analysts Anticipate Greenlane Holdings Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.52 Million
New Age Beverages Corp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.25 Million
New Age Beverages Corp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.25 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Varex Imaging Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.52 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Varex Imaging Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.52 Million
UBS Group Analysts Give Basf a €47.00 Price Target
UBS Group Analysts Give Basf a €47.00 Price Target
Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €25.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss
Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €25.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report