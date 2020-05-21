Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €18.50 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFXA. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.37 ($22.52).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

